Knoxville accepting nominations for next Poet Laureate

The Poet Laureate program is meant to build on Knoxville's literary history and recognize talented poets in the city.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Talented poets may have a chance to share their wit across Knoxville after the city announced it was accepting nominations for the city's next Poet Laureate.

The Arts and Cultural Alliance Poet Laureate Program is meant to build on the city's literary heritage. It recognizes and supports poets in the city who show talent and accomplishment.

Poet Laureates serve a year with the city, with an option to renew for an additional year. In the role, they create works specific to Knoxville and participate in programs meant to support literary outreach, as well as educational programs.

They are also encouraged to nurture an appreciation of poetry and literature through public readings, workshops, lectures and presentations in neighborhoods and schools.

Poet Laureates are paid $3,000 annually, and the Arts and Culture Alliance said the award should be considered honorific. The city also retains the license to use works created by the Poet Laureate.

Nominees for the role need to be residents of Knoxville and be at least 18 years old. They should also have had at least one book of poetry published, or something similar.

Once the nomination closes, a selection panel will choose up to three finalists for an interview, if necessary. They will then recommend a person to the Knoxville Mayor to be appointed as the Poet Laureate.

Anyone who wants to nominate someone can use the nomination form available online. They need to be given to the Arts and Culture Alliance by 5 p.m. on March 31.