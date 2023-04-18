'The Ammons' opens in Knoxville, city to invest total of $17 million in affordable housing

According to The Ammons' website, two-bedroom units are listed for $905 per month and three-bedroom units are listed for $1,181 per month.

Example video title will go here for this video

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A new affordable apartment complex is now open. It's called The Ammons at Asheville Highway. Tenants there will pay rent based on their income, and the new housing development is meant to fit the goal of city leaders to add more low-cost housing across the city.

According to The Ammons' website, two-bedroom units are listed for $905 per month and three-bedroom units are listed for $1,181 per month.

According to the City of Knoxville, an additional 533 affordable housing units are coming soon after they said they already completed 783 units. That amounts to more than $17 million from the City of Knoxville.

Kevin DuBose is the the director of housing and neighborhood development for the city. He said housing at every level is needed. The new apartment complex in East Knoxville has 80 units for families. He said around $2 million dollars from the city went into this development.

"The East Knoxville neighborhood has voiced a need for affordable housing," DuBose said.

Before the new homes, the lot where the apartments are located was an old motel. It sat unused for around 20 years before the city tore it down. DuBose said the city has limited space. Turning old commercial buildings into public use like The Ammons is an example of what private and public collaboration looks like, he said.

"We're having to find lots that have been something else in years past and transform them into something that's quality for this time," he said.

Right now, the city is working with the Knoxville Leadership Foundation for another permanent supportive housing community located by Clinton Highway. It will help people experiencing homelessness or are low income find stability. A proposal would invest about $3 million dollars through the city.