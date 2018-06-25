Knoxville leaders and the Tennessee Department of Transportation said they're working together to upgrade the area under Interstate 40 in North Knoxville.

Often times, you'll notice homeless people gathered in the area the city wants to improve.

The city says it would like to make that courtyard available only during the day but it would increase resources including access to water, portable toilets, and increased social work assistance.

The space would include security and additional outreach social workers to try to get people engaged with services, shelter and housing. It would be a daytime-only space and would be cleaned and maintained at night.

A city spokesperson says approval process with TDOT will likely stretch into July. The goal is to start work this summer.

