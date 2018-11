A report from Airbnb found that Knoxville hosts earned a total of $655,000 in supplemental income during game day weekends this year.

During UT home game weekends, hosts are able to boost the price of their space and even compete with booked hotels.

The most profitable game day weekend is when the Alabama Crimson Tide rolls into town.

This weekend hosts can expect to bring in about $70,000.

