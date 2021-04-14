Ancient Lore Village hosts grand opening

Officials said it specializes in lavish experiences for cultivated travelers, business events and meetings, weddings, and special events.

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — Ancient Lore Village at Boyd Hollow, the themed event center and resort, hosted its grand opening on Wednesday, April 14.

Officials said it specializes in lavish experiences for cultivated travelers, business events and meetings, weddings, and special events.

It features unique luxury overnight accommodations for 22 guests, a 40-foot waterfall, miles of hiking trails, meeting and conference facilities, and a world-class culinary team, according to a release.

Lodging options include Bokee's Bungalow, Waterfall Villa, Orc Home, Fairy Cottage, Leprechaun Lair and Gremlin Dens.

Event venues include Ground Elf Burrows, Tree Elf Nest, Boyd Hollow Falls, The Boulders, Waterfall Landing, Village Gardens, Fireside Grill, Yeti Cave, Woodland Terrace, Pinnacle Point and Gremlin Gameyard.

The 67-acre property in southeast Knoxville was developed by Knoxville businessman Tom Boyd and based on a book Boyd wrote called "Bokee's Trek – Outcasts to the Inner Earth," which was copyrighted in 2019.

The book is set in a fantasy world where "there is no negativity and people from all cultures and places live and work together in harmony."

After development disputes and zoning hurdles, the Knox County Planning Commission approved Ancient Lore Village's development plans back in March 2020.