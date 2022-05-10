Knoxville leaders working with Greyhound to change bus stop from Cherry Street location

The City of Knoxville also recommended that Greyhound move their current Knoxville stop to a business that operates 24 hours a day.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knoxville leaders said they were working with Greyhound to find a better drop-off and pickup location in the city.

The Greyhound station in Knoxville, off Magnolia Avenue, was recently sold and the company moved its bus stop to a location near a gas station on Cherry Street. Riders and residents spoke out against the decision.

Some people said the location was not safe, while others said there was no place to rest while waiting for a bus. City leaders started working with Greyhound to find a better location for a bus stop in April.

But since the company can legally load and unload riders at the Cherry Street location, city leaders said they could not require Greyhound to change the bus stop. They said city infrastructure in the area, including lighting and pavement, was not in need of repairs.

In a letter sent to city council members on Tuesday, officials said they recommended Greyhound establish a service location at a business that operates 24 hours per day.

"We have provided recommendations and information Greyhound needs to help them find a more appropriate location for pick-up and drop-off to better serve the Knoxville community," they said in the letter.

They also offered to sign a lease with Greyhound that would allow them to use the Knoxville Area Transit center, or a KAT super stop, during nighttime hours. They said Greyhound showed interest in the proposal.

The city and KAT were working to prepare terms for the lease, according to the letter. Those included financial and operating requirements.

"Enacting an arrangement for private use of a public facility will require adequate time and due diligence to ensure compliance with procurement processes, and will have to be approved by City Council," they said in the letter.

They also warned that using the transit center at night would not address riders' needs during the day when KAT buses run. So, they said they would continue encouraging Greyhound to find a different location for their bus stop.