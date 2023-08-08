Crews may continue cleaning downed trees and debris for weeks in Knox Co. and Knoxville

People in Knoxville and Knox County can call the Crisis Cleanup hotline if they need help cleaning up debris.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The East Tennessee community is working to clean up downed trees and debris after severe weather swept through the area, bringing devastating winds and even an EF-2 tornado.

While damage was reported in most East Tennessee counties, Knox County and Knoxville crews may spend weeks picking up downed trees and debris. Leaders said people should not drag debris from their yards to sidewalks for collection, and reminded people it is illegal to block and public right-of-way.

People should drag brush as close to the edge of their yards as possible without blocking sidewalks. Anyone who needs help cleaning up after the storms can also ask for help through Knoxville-Knox County Emergency Management Agency's Crisis Cleanup hotline.

The phone number for that hotline is 865-351-0552, and it will connect callers with volunteers from relief organizations who can cut fallen trees or remove drywall, flooring and appliances. They can also help tarp roofs and mitigate the risk of mold growing inside homes.

The hotline is expected to stay open until Aug. 25, and all services are free.