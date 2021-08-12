Here are the City of Knoxville's holiday closures, schedules

City offices will be closed Friday, Dec. 24, Monday, Dec. 27, and Friday, Dec. 31, according to a release. Some services will have altered schedules.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The City of Knoxville released its closures and adjusted hours for its offices and services for the holidays.

City offices will be closed Friday, Dec. 24, Monday, Dec. 27, and Friday, Dec. 31, according to a release.

The city said the closure includes the 311 Center for Service Innovation, which connects residents who call 311 and 211 to City and social services, respectively.

People who need to call 311 over the holiday weekend may use the My Knoxville app for iPhone and Android, submit a request online or email 311office@knoxvilletn.gov.

A list of social services and community resources for food, housing, mental health assistance, etc., is available online.

People experiencing an emergency are asked to call 911.

Residents should be aware of these other holiday-related schedule changes:

KAT

Knoxville Area Transit (KAT) buses and trolleys will not run Saturday, Dec. 25 or Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022. They will operate on a Sunday schedule on Friday, Dec. 24, and a regular weekday schedule on Friday, Dec. 31. The Knoxville Station Customer Service counter will be closed on Dec. 24, 25 and Jan. 1, 2022.

Trash and Recycling

Waste Connections will pick up trash and recycling on residents’ regular service days as Christmas falls on a Saturday. However, their office will be closed on Fridays, Dec. 24 and 31.

Between Monday, Dec. 27, and Jan. 7, 2022, crews will collect excess holiday household waste that is properly bagged along with broken-down cardboard. These extra items must be set next to—not on top of—full garbage carts.

Downtown trash and recycling, which are usually serviced by City crews on Saturdays, will be picked up on Sunday, Dec. 26.

The City's five recycling centers will be open, but the Goodwill attendant will only be available for household goods donations for a half-day on Friday, Dec. 24. The center will be unstaffed but open for recycling drop-off on Saturday, Dec. 25 and Saturday, Jan. 1. Don’t leave donations at unstaffed centers.

Solid Waste Facility

The City's Solid Waste Facility located at 1033 Elm Street will be closed on Friday, Dec. 24 through Monday, Dec. 27, with regular hours resuming on Tuesday, Dec. 28. For the New Year’s holiday, the facility will be closed on Friday, Dec. 31 and Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, with regular hours resuming Monday, Jan. 3, 2022.