KFD: Fire at Bearden-area apartment caused by kids playing with a lighter

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Fire Department said no one was hurt after children started a fire in an apartment in the Bearden area.
KFD said crews responded to a fire alarm at The Flats at Pond Gap at 909 Hollywood Road around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday.
A woman told firefighters her apartment was on fire, saying it was located in her bathroom closet. Crews were able to enter the second-floor apartment and quickly extinguish the fire, saying the sprinkler system had activated.
The woman and three children lived in the apartment. All three were able to escape unharmed, KFD said.
Firefighters said the apartment suffered moderate fire and smoke damage, and heavy water damage. The apartment below it also suffered moderate water damage.
The American Red Cross was called to help those who were displaced by the fire.
KFD said investigators discovered children playing with a lighter caused the fire. The children have been referred to the Juvenile Fire Starters program, which is an intervention program that works to prevent kids from becoming serial arsonists.