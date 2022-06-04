KFD: Fire at Bearden-area apartment caused by kids playing with a lighter

KFD said no one was hurt, but two apartments were damaged after kids started a fire in a bathroom closet.

Example video title will go here for this video

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Fire Department said no one was hurt after children started a fire in an apartment in the Bearden area.

KFD said crews responded to a fire alarm at The Flats at Pond Gap at 909 Hollywood Road around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday.

A woman told firefighters her apartment was on fire, saying it was located in her bathroom closet. Crews were able to enter the second-floor apartment and quickly extinguish the fire, saying the sprinkler system had activated.

The woman and three children lived in the apartment. All three were able to escape unharmed, KFD said.

Firefighters said the apartment suffered moderate fire and smoke damage, and heavy water damage. The apartment below it also suffered moderate water damage.

The American Red Cross was called to help those who were displaced by the fire.