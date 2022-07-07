Knoxville Area Transit to hold meeting to discuss reduced service

The bus operator said it would have to reduce service because it is short about 50 operators.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knoxville Area Transit has proposed a service reduction to combat a workforce shortage, the company said.

The proposed reductions would start on Aug. 29, cut two routes and reduce services on most routes that are not the company's core routes, according to KAT's proposal.

Route 10-- Sequoyah and Route 19-- Lakeshore would no longer run if the proposal is approved.

In addition, KAT said it would reduce all Saturday and weekday service with the exception of the core routers, and cut service on Sunday after 5:15 p.m.

The "core routes" are 11, 12, 22, 31 and 41.

Belinda Woodiel-Brill, the KAT director of planning and public information, said these route changes were based on ridership because most people ride KAT buses during the workweek and Saturday, during the day.

"We had a workforce shortage like a lot of places in the country," Woodiel-Brill said. "We are not immune to that."

Woodiel-Brill said KAT is about 50 operators short of what it needs to operate its pre-COVID service.

The KAT board will meet on Thursday at 3 p.m. to approve or deny the proposed changes.