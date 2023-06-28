KAT releases map of recommended bus network, expected to hold public hearing for new map on July 27

The new network would include a new "Route 23" that will serve the O'Connor Senior Center, Broadway Towers, Washington Pike and Wal-Mart East.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knoxville Area Transit released its new recommended bus network on Wednesday, with some changes to current routes.

The recommended network includes a new "Route 23" that serves the O'Connor Senior Center, Broadway Towers, Washington Pike and Wal-Mart East, according to KAT. They also made some changes to better Austin-East Magnet High School, the Inskip Pool and Main Street.

They said the recommended plan increases the frequency of buses along Cumberland Avenue to 15-minute service. It also increases the frequency of buses on Sutherland Avenue to Bearden, Magnolia Avenue, and from downtown out to the Food City on Western Avenue.

They also said Sunday KAT service also improves with the recommended bus network, with more routes and more bus frequency along those routes. However, the new plan does away with a route that stretched along Murphy and Johnston before connecting with Route 90 past Lonsdole Homes.

Route 15 would connect with Route 20 and stretch into North Knoxville using Oldham Road to go East. However, a route that stretched through Chickamauga to Broadway was also removed, according to KAT's pre-COVID-19 route map.

In the new recommended bus network, KAT also said temporary route adjustments until pedestrian infrastructure and traffic signal issues can be resolved, specifically on Division Street and Clinton Highway. They said once these infrastructure changes are done, the route will return to the original draft network routing.