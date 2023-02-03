KAT puts 'Safe Place' logos on buses, providing teens in crisis immediate access to support

Knoxville Area Transit said teens in crisis can board a bus or go to the Knoxville Station to find a safe place.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knoxville Area Transit said they joined a Safe Place Program and placed "Safe Place" logos on their buses to help teens in crisis.

They said that by joining the program, teens in crisis can board of a bus or go to the Knoxville Station for immediate access to help and supportive resources. The program is a national effort to make sure teens have a place to go in emergencies, 24 hours a day.

"If you are a teen in crisis, just board one of our buses or come to Knoxville Station and let an employee know you need a safe place and we will help," KAT said on social media.

Anyone under 18 years old can find a Safe Place by texting the word "safe" and their current location, such as an address or city, to 4HELP. They can also send the phrase "2chat" afterward to text with a trained counselor.

Agencies that join the program have resources and partnerships in place that help young people. In effect, they act as intermediaries and guide young people who need help to people who can support them.