KAT offering Knox Co. students free rides through 'Youth Freedom Pass' program

Knoxville Area Transit said the program is still in effect, giving students the chance to hop on a bus and head to school. No special pass is required.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knoxville Area Transit said a program that gives students in Knox County a chance to ride for free is continuing this school year.

Their "Youth Freedom Pass" program gives students a chance to ride to school, work, or see their friends without needing to buy a pass or hold onto a special pass. Instead, students can just tell their driver they attend school in Knox County and they can ride for free.

Bus operators can ask to see a school ID for proof that someone is a student, according to KAT.

KAT said that by making bus services available to students, they hoped students would be able to pursue jobs or extracurricular activities outside of the hours Knox County school buses usually run. They said it is meant to broaden students' access to libraries, museums and college campuses.