It was a rough morning of travel for Knoxville artist Morgan Wallen.
He tweeted Friday morning that eight of his crew's guitars, that he claims they were forced to check, were missing.
Wallen tweeted at American Airlines with the complaint and they promptly replied asking him to send them a direct message, or a DM.
He said the guitars are worth over $30,000.
After about an hour, Wallen tweeted that his guitars were found.
He said they were "just laying on the ground and a Delta worker picked em up". The Delta worker reportedly got their guitars to their destination for them.
Delta told Wallen they looked forward to him on their next flight.
Meanwhile, American Airlines is still trying to figure out what happened.