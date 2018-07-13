It was a rough morning of travel for Knoxville artist Morgan Wallen.

He tweeted Friday morning that eight of his crew's guitars, that he claims they were forced to check, were missing.

Wallen tweeted at American Airlines with the complaint and they promptly replied asking him to send them a direct message, or a DM.

I’m not DM’ing you. We can talk about it right here. There’s 8 guitars worth over $30,000 that you currently have no idea where they are. We have to play a show tonight. Can’t do that without our instruments https://t.co/4A7JuDcN8a — morgan wallen (@MorganCWallen) July 13, 2018

He said the guitars are worth over $30,000.

After about an hour, Wallen tweeted that his guitars were found.

He said they were "just laying on the ground and a Delta worker picked em up". The Delta worker reportedly got their guitars to their destination for them.

Our guitars were just laying on the ground and a @Delta worker picked em up and got em to our destination for us. So shoutout to that kind soul and @AmericanAir I have 2 middle fingers up to you — morgan wallen (@MorganCWallen) July 13, 2018

Delta told Wallen they looked forward to him on their next flight.

Hi, Morgan Thank you for the shoutout! We look forward to seeing you on your next flight. Please tweet us, if you need us. Thank you. *ATJ — Delta (@Delta) July 13, 2018

Meanwhile, American Airlines is still trying to figure out what happened.

We're glad you got your guitars, but your comments concern us and we'd like to investigate. At what airport did this happen? — American Airlines (@AmericanAir) July 13, 2018

