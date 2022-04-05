Knoxville authorities searching for missing man with autism who may be in danger

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers said it and the Knoxville Police Department are searching for a missing man with autism.
ETVCS said 22-year-old Devante Moore was last seen being dropped off in front of the KARM shelter on North Broadway on Thursday, March 31. The organization said Devante's family is very concerned for his safety, saying he is at risk of harming himself and has diminished mental capacity.
According to ETVCS, Devante did not check in at KARM or the Salvation Army, and a witness said they saw him walking north on Broadway wearing a black jumpsuit or sweatpants and a sweatshirt with Crocs on.
Anyone who sees him should call 911. If you have information about his whereabouts, you can contact East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers by phone at 865-215-7165, online at www.easttnvalleycrimestoppers.org, the P3 Tips mobile app or by texting **TIPS.