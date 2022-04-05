Knoxville authorities searching for missing man with autism who may be in danger

The East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers said Devante Moore was last seen in front of the KARM shelter on Broadway. His family is very concerned for his safety.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers said it and the Knoxville Police Department are searching for a missing man with autism.

ETVCS said 22-year-old Devante Moore was last seen being dropped off in front of the KARM shelter on North Broadway on Thursday, March 31. The organization said Devante's family is very concerned for his safety, saying he is at risk of harming himself and has diminished mental capacity.

According to ETVCS, Devante did not check in at KARM or the Salvation Army, and a witness said they saw him walking north on Broadway wearing a black jumpsuit or sweatpants and a sweatshirt with Crocs on.

Have you seen Devante Moore? If you see him call 9-1-1. If you have information on his whereabouts contact us at 865-215-7165 or Text **TIPS.