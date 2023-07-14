Knoxville Bar Association gives highest marks to incumbent judge ahead of Aug. primary election

The KBA released the results of its candidate survey on Friday, which asked members to assess how good candidates would be as Municipal Court Judge.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Bar Association said out of all candidates, its members thought the incumbent in the municipal judge election would be the best fit for the role.

On Aug. 29, Knoxville voters will vote in a primary election for several positions like city mayor, some city council seats and a municipal judge. Ahead of the election, the Knoxville Bar Association asked its members to evaluate whether the municipal judge candidates had demonstrated the "knowledge, skill, experience, training, professional ethics and temperament" to fulfill the role's duties.

Members who did not know the candidates' qualifications were asked to mark "do not know well enough to rate candidate." The survey was conducted electronically from June 26 through 12 p.m. on July 14.

“The intent is not to endorse any particular candidate, but rather to inform the public of the opinions of the attorneys actively practicing in East Tennessee regarding candidates’ fitness to serve in the judicial and related offices to which they are seeking election,” said Loretta Cravens, the KBA president, in a release about the survey.

According to the survey, participants thought the Honorable John R. Rosson Jr. was the most fit for the role. He is the incumbent in the race. Around 51% of respondents said they "strongly recommended" him. Few people said they did not know him well enough to rate him.

Tyler M. Caviness received the second-highest mark, followed by Andrew Beamer and Mary L. Ward. Those two candidates received mostly equal marks.

According to the results, 210 respondents did not know Caviness well enough to respond and 212 did not know Ward well enough. The results also showed 250 respondents said they did not know Beamer well enough to evaluate his aptitude for the role.

The KBA said 382 people participated in the survey.