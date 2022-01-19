Knoxville bar becomes first in the city certified to prevent sexual assault through Middle TN initiative

The "Safe Bar Initiative" works with bars and restaurants in bystander intervention, helping workers identify behaviors and prevent sexual violence.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Alcohol is involved in around half of all reported sexual assaults across the nation. Many times, victims are targeted at bars and restaurants.

So, a Knoxville bar took steps to protect customers and ensure a safe environment. They became certified as a "Safe Bar" through an initiative developed by the Sexual Assault Center of Middle Tennessee.

The initiative engages bar owners and staff, training them on how to recognize the signs of potential sexual violence or unwanted behaviors. It also trains people on how to safely intervene and respond to situations, while also showing how alcohol and drugs and play a role in sexual violence.

The initiative also helps bars supply drug-detection coasters or detect the presence of illegal drugs in drinks. The co-owner of the bar, Barrelhouse by Gypsy Circus, said they are working to make their bar safer for everyone by identifying signs that someone could be in danger.

"It can happen anywhere, at any time, to any gender of patron," said Stephanie Carson.

To protect everyone in the bar, she said employees are taught to recognize specific behaviors that could be red flags for sexual violence.

"Anything that relates to racism, homophobia, transphobia — any of those are all very interconnected to sexual violence and sexual harassment," said Jeff Ohmes, a Safe Bar trainer.

Carson also said that the training helps prevent victim-blaming, demonstrating that just because someone decides to drink with someone else does not mean they are asking for sex.

"We're told that women who drink are asking for it and Safe Bar comes in and tosses that away," said one organizer of the initiative.

The training is free and only takes a few hours to complete. A lot of it involves showing workers different examples of red flags and showing them how to properly respond.

"We give people all of these different examples to help them understand along the way," said Ohmes.

Bars interested in the training can reach out to the Sexual Assault Center of Middle Tennessee online. The initiative also partners with the Tennessee Department of Health.