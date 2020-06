Pace is ending its bike rental operations across the country and here in Knoxville.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The City of Knoxville said its bike-sharing program will be paused while it looks for a new vendor.

Pace is ending its bike rental operations across the country and here in Knoxville.

The app and ability to rent bikes have been disabled for the city.

The bikes and racks will be removed in the coming weeks.