KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Did you know you can go water skiing in February?

The 25th annual Eskimo Escapades kicked off at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 2 at Volunteer Landing, near Calhoun's.

GALLERY: 2019 Eskimo Escapades A couple of Knoxville Police Department officers joined in the fun and wakeboarded in their uniforms.

Skiers and tubers hopped in the cold Tennessee River to raise money for charity.

Event officials said 45 skiers turned out for the fun, and they raised $17,000 for The Dream Connection, Patricia Neal IRC and Adventure Amputee Camp.

When skiers got too cold, there were hot tubs set up outside.

The event lasted from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

For more information or to register for the event, visit the Eskimo Escapades website.

Registration included a tow and a short sleeve or long sleeve shirt.