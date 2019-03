KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knoxville Brew Fest is coming back for its 9th year.

The festival kicks off on June 22 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at World's Fair Park.

You can sample more than 300 beers from all over East Tennessee.

Tickets go on sale Friday, March 22 for $45, if you buy early.