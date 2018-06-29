Knoxville — Before dawn, Frank Donohoo boards his bus and takes the wheel.

He's been navigating the streets of Knoxville for 16 years as a KAT bus driver.

"Taking care of people, taking people where they need to go, that is my job," Donohoo said.

He does it all with a smile and laughter.

"It's like a good medicine!" Donohoo said. "I have a good job; I meet a lot of interesting people."

But the real character is in the driver's seat.

"This is the love bus, the 31 Magnolia love bus," Donohoo recited over the bus intercom.

No matter the weather outside, Donohoo is always forecasting happiness.

Donohoo has an incredible voice, and he sings to his passengers. He hopes his transit tunes brighten their day.

"Hopefully I'll get a smile from them; sometimes I get strange looks!" Donohoo laughed. "It's all about how you treat people and do you treat people the way you want to be treated."

Donohoo often thinks about the people getting aboard his bus.

"Do you look at people getting on your bus and say that could be my mother, my sister or daughter, my wife, dad, brother, son?" he said.

As the thunder rolled on a rainy Knoxville morning, so did the love bus, delivering passengers to their destinations with whimsical melodies. He chose this day to delight his audience to "You are my sunshine".

Donohoo will tell you he draws his inspiration from above.

"You want to know the truth?" he said. "I believe in God, I believe in Jesus Christ. One morning I woke up, and he said you have a choice, you can wake up and be angry, be mad, be sad. It's a choice, and I choose every morning to be happy!"

