Downtown Knoxville businesses on a hiring spree

Open positions include those in restaurant, retail and the service industry.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Looking for a new job? You're in luck! 60 businesses in Knoxville are hiring now.

Downtown Knoxville Alliance has a list of openings, including those in restaurant, retail and the service industry. This list includes both full and part-time positions.

“Downtown Knoxville business is strong, and owners are on a hiring spree to meet the demand,” Executive Director of the Downtown Knoxville Alliance Michele Hummel said. “Established businesses and those preparing to open have a variety of positions to fill. Opportunity and energy abound in our city center, making now the ideal time to apply!”

Positions are available for bartenders, baristas, cooks, hosts, massage therapists, bus drivers, sales, retail, servers, security, housekeeping, maintenance and more. The full list of employers hiring includes: