Downtown Knoxville businesses on a hiring spree

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Looking for a new job? You're in luck! 60 businesses in Knoxville are hiring now.
Downtown Knoxville Alliance has a list of openings, including those in restaurant, retail and the service industry. This list includes both full and part-time positions.
“Downtown Knoxville business is strong, and owners are on a hiring spree to meet the demand,” Executive Director of the Downtown Knoxville Alliance Michele Hummel said. “Established businesses and those preparing to open have a variety of positions to fill. Opportunity and energy abound in our city center, making now the ideal time to apply!”
Positions are available for bartenders, baristas, cooks, hosts, massage therapists, bus drivers, sales, retail, servers, security, housekeeping, maintenance and more. The full list of employers hiring includes:
- Alice in Appalachia
- Anaba Japanese Cuisine
- ASM Knoxville
- Babalu
- Bernadette’s Crystal Gardens
- Bistro at the Bijou
- Bliss & Tori Mason Shoes
- Calhoun’s on the River
- Chesapeake’s Seafood House
- CJ’s Tacos
- Coffee & Chocolate
- Corks Wine & Spirits
- Crowne Plaza Knoxville
- Cruze Farm Ice Cream
- Culture Hair Studio
- DiCarlo’s Pizza
- Downtown Grill & Brewery
- Earth to Old City
- Embassy Suites by Hilton
- Five Thirty Lounge
- Fizz
- Fred Beans & Rice
- Frothy Monkey
- Good Golly Tamale
- Hilton Knoxville
- Honeymouth
- Hyatt Place
- J.C. Holdway
- Knoxville Area Transit
- Knoxville Symphony Orchestra
- Lilou
- Lox Salon
- Maple Hall Bowling Lanes
- Meadowsweet Massage
- Nama Sushi Bar
- Nothing Too Fancy
- Old City Athletic Club
- Old City Sports Bar
- Oliver Hotel
- Oliver Royale
- Osteria Stella
- Petro’s Chili & Chips
- Phoenix Pharmacy & Fountain
- Preservation Pub
- Pretentious Glass Co.
- Rala
- Regal Riviera
- Salon Niche
- Scruffy City Hall
- SmashCity
- Southbound Nightclub
- Spice & Tea Exchange
- Sweet P’s Downtown Dive
- The Holistic Connection
- Tomato Head
- Tommy Trent’s
- Tree & Vine
- Tupelo Honey
- Two Bikes
- Wake Foot Sanctuary