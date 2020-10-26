Knoxville CAC has $600,000 to help people in impacted by COVID-19 with utility bills

Those who can apply must have had at least one member of the household affected by COVID-19.

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — If you know someone impacted by COVID-19, the Knoxville-Knox County Community Action Committee has money available to help with their utility bills.

The CAC said it currently has $600,000 set aside through a grant contract with the state of Tennessee to help people with payments on utility bills, including those on a payment plan with KUB. There are no individual or household income caps.

Those who can apply must have had at least one member of the household affected by COVID-19, such as job loss or reduction of wages due to COVID-19, missed work for childcare or caring for a relative diagnosed with COVID-19, lack of employment, or other circumstances related to the virus.

People of any income level affected by COVID-19 can apply on a first-come, first-served basis before the Tuesday, November 10 deadline on the CAC's website at this link.

For additional information, call the CAC Neighborhood Center near you: