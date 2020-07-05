Knoxville Catholic High School honored its Class of 2020 tonight with a big parade through campus on the last day of class.

Staff and family members lined the parade route as bagpipes sounded and students drove by.

For school president Dickie Sompayrac, the celebration was bittersweet knowing seniors had to miss out on so many important events in their final year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, from going to the prom to their senior retreat.

"Our heart goes out to them. We know students all over the country are dealing with this. We just really want to celebrate this class. They are missing out on a lot, but we are really proud of them and hope this was something that helped them on their journey."

Parents cheering students on were glad they could give them something special to remember.

"It's great. It's given parents closure. It's given kids closure because it's their last day of classes, so I think it's great," parent Cairla Molino said.