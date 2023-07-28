Market Square celebrates two decades of homegrown food and one-of-a-kind items.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knoxville is celebrating 20 years of the Market Square Farmers' Market.

The market is managed by the non-profit Nourish Knoxville and runs on Wednesdays and Saturdays.

Nourish Knoxville cultivates healthy communities by supporting relationships between local farmers, producers, and the public.

In celebration of two decades of fresh farmed goods and one-of-a-kind items. Nourish Knoxville is hosting 20% for 20 years.

Various restaurants, cafes, bars and breweries will feature a menu item using local ingredients and donate 20% of the proceeds to Nourish Knoxville during National Farmers’ Market Week, which is August 6 to 13.

Local restaurants will highlight ingredients grown within a 150-mile radius of the city center. Participating businesses include:

A Dopo Sourdough

Pizza Brother

Wolf Bubbles & Cream

Crafty Bastard Brewery

Emilia Fly By Night

Frothy Monkey

Good Golly Tamale

Hard Knox Pizza

K Brew (Gay St)

Osteria Stella

Post Modern Spirits

Potchke Printshop Beer Co.

Tern Club Wild Love Bakehouse