KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knoxville is celebrating 20 years of the Market Square Farmers' Market.
The market is managed by the non-profit Nourish Knoxville and runs on Wednesdays and Saturdays.
Nourish Knoxville cultivates healthy communities by supporting relationships between local farmers, producers, and the public.
In celebration of two decades of fresh farmed goods and one-of-a-kind items. Nourish Knoxville is hosting 20% for 20 years.
Various restaurants, cafes, bars and breweries will feature a menu item using local ingredients and donate 20% of the proceeds to Nourish Knoxville during National Farmers’ Market Week, which is August 6 to 13.
Local restaurants will highlight ingredients grown within a 150-mile radius of the city center. Participating businesses include:
- A Dopo Sourdough
- Pizza Brother
- Wolf Bubbles & Cream
- Crafty Bastard Brewery
- Emilia Fly By Night
- Frothy Monkey
- Good Golly Tamale
- Hard Knox Pizza
- K Brew (Gay St)
- Osteria Stella
- Post Modern Spirits
- Potchke Printshop Beer Co.
- Tern Club Wild Love Bakehouse
For more about the Market Square Farmers' Market celebration, click here.