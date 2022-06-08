Knox County celebrates its 230th birthday!

Mayor Glenn Jacobs and Knoxville Parks and Rec will host celebrations in Clayton and Concord Parks on Saturday.

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — June 11 marks 230 years since Knox County's founding. To celebrate, the public is invited to enjoy cupcakes, games and activities at both The Cove at Concord and Clayton Parks.

Along with the festivities, the Second Saturday Concerts with the Paul Beasley Group will be playing at Clayton Park and Mystic Rhythm Tribe will be playing at The Cove.

The birthday celebrations and the concerts are free and open to the public and will run from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs said although this is a celebration, this can also be a learning experience.

“We are excited to celebrate our birthday on June 11,” Jacobs said. “We have a strong and storied heritage. We see the names and monuments to our founders, but we don’t always know their stories. I encourage everyone to come out, celebrate, and learn more.”

Knox County was named after Henry Knox who was the first Secretary of War serving under the Confederation Congress and President George Washington from 1785 to 1794. His contributions to the founding of the United States include the first victory in the Revolutionary War as the chief artillery officer, driving the British Army from Boston. He also accompanied General Washington through most of his major campaigns.

There are nine counties and six cities or towns named for Knox. Knoxville and Knox County, Tennessee are the most populous.

Clayton Park is located at 7347 Norris Freeway.