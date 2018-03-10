Dozens of Knoxville neighborhoods enjoyed a night out with law enforcement Tuesday night.

For the 35th annual Night Out, Mayor Madeline Rogero, Knoxville Police Chief Eve Thomas, officers and other city leaders were out in neighborhoods like South Knoxville's Montgomery Village meeting with the community.

Across Knoxville, there were plenty of events happening around different neighborhoods, including potlucks and cookouts. People showed up to support police with gestures such as 'thank you' signs to things as simple as leaving their porch lights on.

The annual event is a community-building campaign that brings neighbors and law enforcement closer together through neighborhood events like cookouts and block parties.

If you would like to connect with your neighborhood watch program or learn how to start a neighborhood watch program in your community, KPD said to contact Officer John Morgan at (865) 215-1519 or via email at jmorgan@knoxvilletn.gov.

