Knoxville celebrates thousands of new blooms in 2021 thanks to hardworking horticulturists

The city spent this week thanking teams in all departments for their hard work in 2021 in keeping Knoxville beautiful and running smoothly.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The city of Knoxville is celebrating the hard work of its horticulture team in 2021.

The city said those crews worked hard over the past year to plant nearly 15,000 seasonal flowers across Knoxville.

That includes 4,800 tulip bulbs, 4,400 red and white vincas, 4,300 pansies, 1,400 coneflowers, celosias, violas and more.

"Year round, the city's horticulture crews landscape, mow, fertilize and maintain the grounds at city parks and greenways, at recreation centers, on street medians, and in landscaping beds on city property of rights-of-way," the city said.

