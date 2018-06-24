Hundreds of refugees and supporters celebrated World Refugee Day in Knoxville on Saturday afternoon.

Though internationally the day is observed June 20, Saturday's gathering was the third time the day had been recognized with a large event in Knoxville.

"The world has experienced the worse refugee crisis and we need to welcome more refugees," Drocella Mugorowera, executive director of Bridge Refugee Services, said.

Bridge Refugee Services will help resettle 125 refugees in Knoxville in 2018.

Refugees are people who have fled their home country in fear for their life because of war or their religion, race or political affiliation.

"This is a time when Americans have to stand on our values of hospitality, kindness and sort of working together with new Americans because they are bringing social, cultural and economic values and enriching our communities," Mugorowera said.

The theme for Knoxville's Refugee Day 2018 celebration was "Now more than ever."

"We're living in a time and in a climate that really often times is not supportive," Bridge's board chair Martin Lester said. "When we see things like what's happening down at the Southern border, when we see migrant ships being turned away from European counties, it's important for those of use who believe in helping refugees, who believe that refugees make our community stronger, to stand up and say this is what we believe, this is who we are."

A representative spoke on behalf of Knoxville Mayor Madeline Rogero, who had previously proclaimed June 20 World Refugee Day in Knoxville.

Incoming police chief Eve Thomas also addressed the crowd and spoke with refugees and supporters at the event.

