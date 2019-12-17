KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Corporal Alan Richeson wasn't laid to rest alone when people he had never met in life came to honor his life and family.

On Monday, a group of fellow veterans and supporters honored the life of the Army veteran.

Richeson's visitors were from the Patriot Guard Riders, a nonprofit group that ensures dignity and respect at veterans' and first responders' memorial services. The group formed a silent flagline and escort to Richeson's final resting place.

"Mr. Richeson stood for us," read the group's Facebook post about the service.

The Patriot Guard Riders said Richeson served honorably in the U.S. Army from 1973 to 1976 with the 82nd Airborne as a Infantry Indirect Fire Crewman.

He received the National Defense Service Medal for his service during the Vietnam War. He also received the Sharpshooters Medal Expert Badge -- the highest level of the marksmanship award.

