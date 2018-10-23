Knoxville Children's Theatre founder and producing director Zack Allen has passed away at 52.

Allen passed away suddenly on Monday, according to Knoxville Children's Theatre Board President Sien Moon.

He grew up in Lebanon, Tennessee and came to the University of Tennessee. He was involved with Clarence Brown and even worked there for about a decade.

Allen is survived by his parents Jimmy and Lavelle Allen. Although he never had children, he influenced thousands of local children through mentoring and his genuine love of children's theater. He taught them to love theater and the arts.

The Knoxville Children's Theatre Macbeth production will still open on Friday.

© 2018 WBIR