City of Knoxville to provide free Christmas tree recycling for residents

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The City of Knoxville is providing its residents with free Christmas tree recycling.

From Jan. 3 to Jan. 31, Knox County residents can bring their live Christmas trees to participating Knox County Convivence Centers for free disposal.

Trees must be clear of all decorations including but not limited to ornaments, wire, string and lights before being delivered. No other green waste or tree limbs will be collected.

The participating Knox County convince centers are:

Carter (8815 Asheville Highway)

Dutchtown (10618 Dutchtown Road)

Halls (3608 Neal Drive)

John Sevier (1950 W. Gov. John Sevier Highway)

Karns (6930 Karns Crossing Lane)

Powell (7311 Morton View Lane)

Tazewell Pike (7201 Tazewell Pike)

Any non-working tree lights can be recycled with electronics at the Dutchtown, Halls, John Sevier or Karns Convivence Centers.

Garland and wreaths mounted on wires should be thrown in the trash.

Centers may experience significant wait times following a holiday closure. Residents are urged, if possible, to postpone their regular waste trip until Tuesday or Wednesday the following week when centers are less busy.