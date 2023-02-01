Knoxville church damaged by water line break on Christmas

The College Hill Seventh Day Adventist Church was damaged after a water line break that flooded its library room.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — In 2015, a Knoxville church in a predominately Black community was targeted by an arsonist. As they continued trying to rebuild since then, the College Hill Seventh-day Adventist Church was damaged again.

A water line broke inside the building on Christmas, according to leaders of the church. They said they found water running out of the doors of the sanctuary and later learned that the library room had been flooded. They also said moisture had been absorbed in the ceiling and carpets, leading to additional work to preserve the structure's integrity and prevent mold.

They said they expect repair work to cost thousands of dollars, and some are planning to do some of the work themselves.

"I'll try to do as much as the work as I can. I have some young people here who are deacons here, and try and do as much as the work as we can to save money for the church," said Scott Sheaffer, who works with the church. "We'll just pray and go on."