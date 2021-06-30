Knoxville City Council accepts donation of historic Fountain City Park and Lake

The Lions Club is donating the park and lake it has managed for more than half a century to Knoxville.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knoxville City Council passed a resolution to accept the Fountain City Park as a donation from the Fountain City Lions Club.

The nearly 80-acre park is home to the Fountain City Lake which was included in the donation.

Over the past few years, the city has spent roughly $1 million to improve the park and water quality at the lake.

The city also invested $750,000 to restore the ecosystem of the Fountain City Lake, including removing algae and invasive aquarium weeds, reducing the waterfowl population, and repairing the fountain and pump hose to aerate the water and keep it from stagnating.