KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knoxville's next mayor will be the recipient of the city's first major pay raise for that position since 2015.

Knoxville City Council approved the final reading of a measure to give the position its first pay raise in years, voting Tuesday 7-1 in favor of a $20,000 increase to pay Mayor Madeline Rogero's successor an annual salary close to $160,000.

Second District councilmember Andrew Roberto voted against the measure on both readings, with councilmember Seema Singh-Perez voting against it during the first reading and switching to vote in favor of it during the second reading.

Councilmember Marshall Stair, who's running for Knoxville mayor in 2019, abstained from voting during both readings.

Roberto said he felt it wasn't fair to first responders to offer the next mayor a salary bump at this time.

Vice Mayor Finbarr Saunders led the charge for a pay increase for the position, which supporters said will be necessary to keep the position attractive to future leaders and in line with other similar-sized cities like Chattanooga they say now have yearly mayoral salaries around $160,000.

As to why the pay for Knoxville's mayor lags behind others, members said some of that had to do with former Pilot president and Knoxville mayor Bill Haslam's term.

They said pay for the mayoral position was largely ignored during Haslam's tenure, who had opted out of receiving his $110,000 mayoral salary shortly after winning the 2003 election.