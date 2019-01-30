KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Electric scooters won't be rented in Knoxville any time soon.

The Knoxville City Council agreed to extend an emergency ban on a particular electric scooter rentals that are checked out via app or on-demand.

The initial moratorium expires on February 8th and the new one starts the following day, and will last 180 days.

This gives the city more time to learn more about these scooters and pass rules to keep both riders and others safe, according to the law director.

"There have been problems in a number of cities with public safety issues. A number of people have been hurt, even in some cases have been killed, as a result of the use of these vehicles," City of Knoxville law director Charles Swanson said. "We are trying to put together a pilot program to decide the best practices for the use of these vehicles."

Like the pace bikes around town, the electric scooters would be unlocked and paid for through an app.

Mindful of recent concerns about the "shared mobility vehicles" in Nashville and other cities, Swanson said staff will continue studying how the devices should be regulated and how Knoxville could work with such vendors.

The measure specifically addresses use of the motorized vehicles on public property or the public right of way "operable...via a point-of-sale terminal or an on-demand portal, whether through a smartphone application, membership card, or similar method," the ordinance states.

The scooter service Bird started in Nashville back in May. The city then became embroiled in a dispute about the bikes' use on streets and public rights of way that led to a new ordinance being adopted.

The emergency ordinance does not apply to someone who already owns an electric scooter and uses it where it's allowed.