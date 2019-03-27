KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knoxville's next mayor could be the recipient of the city's first major pay raise for that position since 2015.

Knoxville City Council approved the first reading of a measure to give the position its first pay raise, voting 6-2 in favor of a $20,000 pay increase to pay Mayor Madeline Rogero's successor an annual salary close to $160,000.

Second District councilmember Andrew Roberto and Third District councilmember Seema Singh-Perez voted against the measure for differing reasons.

Councilmember Marshall Stair, who's running for Knoxville mayor in 2019, abstained from voting.

Roberto said he felt it wasn't fair to first responders to offer the next mayor a salary bump at this time.

Singh-Perez said she did not vote for it simply because neither Mayor Rogero nor the candidates running to succeed her had specifically requested for the increase.

Vice Mayor Finbarr Saunders led the charge for a pay increase for the position, which supporters said will be necessary to keep the position attractive to future leaders and in line with other similar-sized cities like Chattanooga where they say now have yearly mayoral salaries around $160,000.

As to why the pay for Knoxville's mayor lags behind others, members said some of that had to do with former Pilot president and Knoxville mayor Bill Haslam's term.

They said pay for the mayoral position was largely ignored during Haslam's tenure, who had opted out of receiving his $110,000 mayoral salary shortly after winning the 2003 election.

The measure still needs final approval. City Council will meet again on April 9, where they are expected to make that decision.