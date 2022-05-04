Knoxville City Council approves funds for 11 youth-serving organizations to provide summer programs

According to a press release, the City Council approved $194,108.80 in Summer Opportunity Youth Program grant funding to community-based organizations.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — During a Tuesday night meeting, Knoxville City Council approved funds for community organizations to provide summer programs for youth most at risk for violence.

According to a press release, the City Council approved $194,108.80 in Summer Opportunity Youth Program grant funding to community-based organizations to provide support and programming for youth and young adults between June 6 and September 2.

The Office of Community Safety sought applications from local community groups to provide program and/or employment opportunities to “opportunity youth,” young people ages 12-21 who are living in or at risk for being involved in violent crime, officials said.

“When young people are not in school during the summer, they can get disconnected from opportunities to learn, work or otherwise stay engaged,” says Community Safety Director LaKenya Middlebrook. “Reducing youth involvement in violent crime means involving them in their community. These grants are helping expand those opportunities to more young people and the organizations that serve them.”

The following applicants will enter into funding agreements:

Canvas Can Do Miracles: $20,000

Shora Foundation: $20,000

SEEED: $20,000

Two Bikes: $15,000

Sols Write House: $20,000

Karate Five Association: $20,000

YWCA: $20,000

My Daughter’s Journey: $20,000

Drums Up Guns Down: $20,000

Big Brothers Big Sisters: $8,350.80

The Bottom: $10,758

The following activities are being funded: free therapeutic art classes; workforce and construction skills development; book publishing and t-shirt printing; business, entrepreneurial and marketing skills; martial arts training; trauma-informed support; peer leaders training; performing arts enrichment; mentoring; vocational skills training, and more.

The Office of Community Safety said it will follow the progress of the funded projects, provide technical assistance as needed, ensure delivery of all project reports and receipts, and encourage grant recipients to exchange ideas and best practices. The funding will directly support programming, supplies, stipends or other direct services.

The Office of Community Safety was established by Mayor Kincannon in August 2021. It leads violence interruption strategies, coordinates safety innovation and collaboration among City departments, and enhances partnerships with on-the-ground people and organizations. It works closely with the Office of Community Empowerment and coordinates resources with others on the front lines working to keep neighborhoods safe.