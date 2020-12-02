Knoxville City Council has voted in favor of a new rule that will let people drink alcohol in the streets during major downtown festivals.

The city council approved an ordinance on the first reading that will allow alcohol consumption in the streets and sidewalks of downtown Knoxville during major festivals within certain boundaries. You won't be able to bring in your own booze; it must be purchased at the event.

The boundary will include Market Square, Market Street and a section of Gay Street between Clinch and Cumberland Avenues. It also includes graffiti-covered Strong Alley in Market Square.

Under the new rules, festivals will be able to apply for a special beer permit through the Knoxville Beer Board.

Knoxville Beer Board Chairman Andrew Roberto said festivals have been requesting the change for a while. He is working to make sure that happened before the first event in March.

The St. Patrick's Day Parade and Cel-O'bragh-tion is the first one of the season on March 14.

"Well, right now on city streets, sidewalks and city parking lots, you're not allowed to have alcoholic beverages," Roberto said.

Aside from the St. Patrick's Day event, the only festivals that exist in the proposed area are the Rossini Festival on April 18, the Dogwood Arts Festival April 24-26 and then the Hola Festival October 10-11.

Market Square and the Old City already have a similar ordinance that allows alcohol outside. This ordinance extends those boundaries specifically for festivals.