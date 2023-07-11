Knoxville City Council to vote on violence reduction strategy, grants for electric buses

The city is going to vote on whether to apply for grants totaling more than $4 million for improvements to the city's buses.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville City Council is meeting on Tuesday to discuss an agenda that includes electric bus purchases, "group violence reduction strategies" as well as appointments to the Police Advisory and Review Committee.

The city council will discuss three separate resolutions authorizing the mayor to apply for grants funding electric buses for Knoxville Area Transit, as well as associated equipment for charging. Some of the money would also be used for "mid-life overhauls" on existing equipment.

The council is expected to meet at 6 p.m. in the City County Building. Read more about the different proposals on Tuesday night's agenda below.

The Knoxville City Council whether to spend $307,050 to get help from the National Institute of Criminal Justice Reform on developing Group Violence Reduction Strategies for the city. They said the organization's overarching strategy, known as Ceasefire, is focused on deterring violence and has seen success in reducing gun and "group-oriented" violence in other cities.

The NICJR has worked to reduce violence in Indianapolis, Portland, Oakland and Washington D.C., according to documents detailing its response to the city. City leaders also said a problem analysis in Knoxville revealed the majority of gun violence involves "grou-affiliated individuals."

The strategy would work by identifying people at risk for violence, as well as identifying social networks that may increase violence, and communicating directly to them about the community leaders' and the police's commitment to stop gun violence. It would also provide support and services while deploying "law enforcement sanctions" as a last resort.

The NICJR would provide technical assistance and training on group-violence violence reduction strategies for around 18 months. The city would provide $250,000 upfront and would fund $57,050 in the Fiscal Year 2025.

City leaders will consider making two appointments to the Police Advisory and Review Committee — Cynthia Deitle and Saadia Williams. The committee is a civilian oversight committee that audits the Knoxville Police Department's discipline process, policies and procedures.

It is meant to strengthen the relationship between Knoxville community members and KPD. It consists of seven members, according to the city. They serve three-year terms and are limited to two consecutive terms.

According to the city, Deitle worked at Meta on the Civil Rights Team in 2021. Before working there, she was the Director of Civil Rights Reform at the Matthew Shepard Foundation for four years. She is also a retired FBI special agent who specialized in civil rights, particularly in hate crimes, police abuse and misconduct, community outreach and victim's rights.

They also said Williams received a Master of Laws degree in Criminal Law from New York University and a Masters of Laws degree in Constitutional Law from George Washington University National Law Center.

Proposals to apply for grants to fund electric KAT buses

Three different proposals will be discussed to raise money for Knoxville Area Transit. The money would mostly be used to purchase electric buses and equipment to charge them. Some of it would also go to "mid-life overhauls" for existing equipment.

The first would be to apply for a grant from the Tennessee Department of Transportation as well as the Federal Transit Administration. It would provide $1.5 million with a city match of up to $375,000 to buy electric buses and charging infrastructure.

The second would be through the Local Surface Transportation Block Grant program and would provide $2,331,077 with a city match of $582,769. They said it would provide funding for two electric buses and overnight charging stations. KAT would also use $460,001 for "mid-life overhauls."

The third would be through the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act, providing funds for highway infrastructure programs. It would provide $1,044,924 with a city match of $261,231 for an electric bus and another charging station.

The city council will also discuss whether to apply for a grant through TDOT providing around $1.1 million to build a sidewalk in the N. Broadway area. The city would be expected to provide $125,000 for the project.

The sidewalk would run along N. Broadway from Gibbs Drive to the existing pedestrian crosswalk at Hotel Road. City leaders said it would create a pedestrian crossing at Essary Drive, and would provide better access to two KAT bus stops.