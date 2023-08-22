Knoxville City Council to vote on asking TN lawmakers for more mental health resources, establishing housing stability office

Knoxville leaders will also decide whether to give up to $450,000 to Turn Up Knox for violence interruption street outreach programs.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knoxville City Council is expected to meet at 6 p.m. on Tuesday to discuss an agenda that includes resolutions focusing on housing stability, mental health and violence interruption.

They will decide whether to formally ask state lawmakers to give Knoxville more resources to offer mental health resources. They will also discuss whether to enter into an agreement with Knox County to officially form the Knoxville-Knox County Office of Housing Stability.

Hundreds of thousands of dollars could also be given to Turn Up Knox to help fund violence interruption street outreach programs.

More information about the resolutions on the agenda is available below.

Knoxville leaders requested a resolution that would formally implore the Knox County delegation of the Tennessee General Assembly to provide more resources for mental health in Knoxville.

The resolution said the Knox County Sheriff's Office transported 253 people, as well as 51 from Knox County custody, who were experiencing a mental health crisis to a state facility in Chattanooga in the fiscal year 2023.

It also says joint workshops reinforced that Knoxville residents face mental health, substance abuse and behavioral health challenges. Recently, city and county leaders met to discuss a report about ways to help people with mental health issues who go through the criminal justice system. The report found the area needed more resources to provide mental health support.

Recently, a county commissioner also asked state lawmakers to move $20 million in transportation funds set aside for a pedestrian bridge toward the construction of a mental health facility in Knox County. State lawmakers said it was unlikely those funds would be moved.

Knoxville leaders will discuss whether to join Knox County and form an office meant to respond to issues surrounding housing stability and homelessness.

It says on March 24, Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon and Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs executed a memorandum of understanding allowing the creation of the office. It was established with staff from both governments.

Now, they are aiming to enter into a formal interlocal agreement outlining the organization, composition and funding for the office. It will also formally select the office's executive director.

Knoxville's budget to support the interlocal agreement would be $110,000 for the fiscal year 2024.

The office will collaborate with the Knoxville-Knox County Homeless Coalition, housing agencies and homelessness service providers to set clear goals and a common vision. It will work to keep families and individuals in their homes, connecting people to housing opportunities and services.

Knoxville leaders will discuss whether to spend $450,000 on programs meant to disrupt cycles of violence and prevent young people from acting violently.

In July 2022, Socially Equal Energy Efficient Development began helping the pilot phase of Turn Up Knox. The program is meant to prevent gun violence in Knoxville, and the pilot program gave people in the community chances to participate in different kinds of events.

The program has hosted several cookouts, with special guests at some of them. The events gave community members free food and a chance to enjoy themselves throughout the day. It also created outreach programs targeting people at risk of participating in violence.

The long-term goal of the pilot program was to develop a framework to implement long-term violence interruption strategies specifically targeting people at risk for participating in violence.