Knoxville City Council to vote on alternative response team proposals, proposals addressing homelessness

City Council will also vote on a resolution to spend $60,000 on services to prevent homelessness through the Compassion Coalition program.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville City Council is expected to meet and vote on June 27 on a variety of proposals. Several of them focus on issues related to homelessness, such as programs to rapidly re-house people who may not have places to sleep. Some others also take steps to establish an alternative response team.

That team would be made up of a mental health worker and a medic and would respond to calls for help involving calls involving suicidal ideation, welfare checks, conflict resolution, complaints surrounding homelessness and mental health crises — instead of sending an armed police officer.

A list of the proposals that Knoxville City Council will consider on Tuesday is available below.

Steps to Create an Alternative Response Team

Council members will discuss a total of three proposals aimed at taking steps to create an alternative response team. The first proposal was postponed from the council's May meeting.

That proposal would have provided $50,000 to form a task force to explore how the city would implement alternative response teams. They would be tasked with researching the feasibility and requirements to create such a team. It will be discussed again at Tuesday's meeting.

They will also discuss a symbolic resolution that would formally recognize the need for more resources to address mental health, substance abuse and behavioral health needs in Knoxville. The symbolic resolution would also express the council's intent to work with the Knox County Commission in a joint workshop to review the findings of the "Sequential Intercept Mapping exercise."

During the meeting, they would also discuss gaps in current services, including "the need for a local long-term psychiatric hospitalizations unit(s) with the intention of serving low income and uninsured individuals."

The resolution would endorse a pledge from Mayor Indya Kincannon to provide $50,000 in matching funds to support the development of a "professional business and service delivery plan for an alternative response program."

A third resolution will also be discussed. It is also symbolic and would endorse Mayor Kincannon's pledge to provide funding. However, it also highlights steps the city took dating back to 2018 to address issues related to homelessness, such as working with Volunteer Ministry Center to provide street outreach services.

The third resolution also highlights studies showing law enforcement officers who work at least four hours of overtime are 15.2% more likely to discharge a gun while working, 12.5% more likely to be involved in a use-of-force incident and 13% more likely to get into a work-related car accident.

Advocates with Knoxville HEART previously said an alternative response team would improve outcomes for people in crisis, and would also help save the city money while reducing the burden on the Knoxville Police Department.

Right now, Knoxville has a "co-responder" team. This type of team does not operate 24 hours per day and still involves officers. Mental health workers are paired with an officer to respond to calls involving mental health issues and similar complaints, instead of a nurse.

Resolutions addressing homelessness and providing rapid-rehousing services

Knoxville City Council will also discuss several resolutions aimed at addressing homelessness and providing additional services to unsheltered people across the city.

One agreement would spend $32,564 from federal grants and $39,245 from Homeless General Funds on an agreement with Volunteer Ministry Center to provide rapid re-housing and homelessness prevention services. The center would be expected to provide re-housing services to at least 30 people.

Through these services, people experiencing homelessness will get housing case management to help them find and maintain affordable and appropriate housing. After moving in, the center will provide case management for three additional months to make sure they can keep their home.

They will also be expected to provide 12 people with rental and utility deposits or cover relocation costs. If needed, they will also provide a portion of rent not covered by 30% of the client's income until a Housing Choice Voucher or Emergency Housing Voucher is issued.

Another proposal would spend $60,000 on an agreement with the Knoxville Leadership Foundation to provide homelessness prevention services through the foundation's Compassion Coalition program. Services would be expected to be provided to 40 people.

The program would provide case management, housing navigation resources as well as rental and financial assistance. Case managers will assess people to learn more about their needs, and will specifically determine if they qualify for youth aging-out-of-foster care services.

People at-risk of homelessness would also be able to go through financial coaching, budgeting assistance and different kinds of training.

A third proposal would spend $105,608 in federal Emergency Solutions Grant program funding to provide rapid re-housing services through the Homeward Bound program. The program would be expected to help 250 people experiencing homelessness.

Case managers will be expected to help develop an individualized plan to get people into stable housing and stabilize their finances. They will also need to provide six months of support after moving into a new home. They will be expected to help with steps such as security deposits, arrearages, application fees, first month's rent and short-term rental assistance as needed.

City Council members will discuss whether to give $50,000 to the Lakeshore Park Conservancy to help them manage and preserve the park. According to the resolution, the Parks and Recreation Department requested additional funding to help offset the nonprofit's administrative costs.

An appeal on the dockets involves a project to build a Taco Bell on Kingston Pike. The Knoxville-Knox County Planning Commission previously granted a special use application for a project to build a new restaurant at 5613 Kingston Pike.

As part of that decision, the new Taco Bell restaurant would be able to have a drive-through as long as developers follow six conditions. It was approved in an 8-5 vote. Eight days after that decision, the owner of a nearby store filed an appeal on the Planning Commission's decision.

In the appeal, they say Taco Bell's drive-through would not be consistent with the plans and policies for Bearden Village, saying the Beaden Village Opportunities Plan recommends pedestrian walking improvements in the area around the proposed Taco Bell.

It also says that the drive-through is not compatible "with the character of the neighborhood where it is proposed." It also says the drive-through would harm nearby property values. It also says Taco Bell intends to have 11 vehicles in the drive-through lanes at any given time and says "simple math predicts there will be a car turning into and out of the drive-through every 20 seconds."