Knoxville City Council discusses Public Safety Complex budget increase, gun violence interruption

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville City Council met on Tuesday for its regular meeting. There, they talked about two significant proposals: whether to pay another $4.9 million for repairs on the Public Safety Complex and how to spend $2 million from the state to prevent gun violence.

The $2 million comes from the state's new Violent Crime Intervention Fund. It is given to local law enforcement agencies, helping them address violent crime in their region. With that money, the Knoxville Police Department could partner with at least one other law enforcement agency and some local non-profits.

The money can be used to pay for costs related to personnel, such as overtime or specialized training. They can also buy forensic equipment, upgrade their technology, or enhance their communication to work alongside community partners.

"Solutions live within the community. The folks who are most heavily impacted know and understand the issues that they're facing, and oftentimes have really great ideas for how to address those solutions," said Lakenya Middlebrook, the community safety director.

She said before violent crime in Knoxville can be addressed, the community needs to give input. However, she also said community input is just the first step in the process.

"It's really important that they be engaged and involved, not only in identifying what solutions will work in their community, but also have a hand in implementing those solutions and empower the community to play a huge role in their communities are served," Middlebrook said.

A recent study found that Knoxville's gun violence victims and suspects are predominately Black, around 75%. It also found that most are young males. Around 61% are between 18 years and 31 years old, while 84% are male.

Around 59% of victims and suspects also identify known gangs. Middlebrook said the grant money can help the community reach those young people.

City Council voted to accept the money, 7-1. Councilwoman Amelia Parker voted against it.

City Council also met to discuss whether they should spend an additional $4.9 million on repairs to the Public Safety Complex. They said teams found the brick veneer on the Professional Office Building was not properly installed when it was originally built and could pose a significant safety risk.