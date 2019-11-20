The Knoxville City Council has paved the way to allow Lincoln Memorial University to set up a satellite campus at the site of the Old St. Mary's hospital in North Knoxville.

Councilmembers passed the resolution Tuesday night, but the move still hinges on the final sale of the former Physicians Regional Medical Center site.

The LMU campus would teach nursing, business and criminal justice students.

The city intends on renovating and repurposing the site, most notably to bring Knoxville police and fire headquarters, pension office and courts into one singular safety center.

McCarty Holsaple McCarty - Architects Design Group

The city is nearing it's anticipated December closing date on the property, and said it hopes to begin construction on the new KPD/KFD headquarters this coming Spring with a goal of moving in by the end of 2021.

The city voted back in May to purchase much of the former site of St. Mary's Hospital in North Knoxville to make way for the new public safety complex after PRMC closed in Dec. 2018.