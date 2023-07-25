Knoxville City Council votes to explore easing requirements for building duplexes in some neighborhoods

The Knoxville City Council voted to remove a barrier to developing duplexes, meant to increase housing options.

KNOXVILLE, Tennessee — On Tuesday, the Knoxville City Council discussed whether to remove roadblocks developers might have encountered trying to build duplexes in zones where single-family homes are most prevalent.

The proposal was made by Congresswoman Seema Singh, who represents Knoxville's Third District. It was passed with an amendment also asking the planning commission to loot at dimensional coverage and setbacks for projects.

Singh says she believes this is one step toward getting Knoxville out of a housing crisis.

"One of my favorite things about Knoxville has always been the affordability," Singh said. "That's no longer true. So what this resolution that I have on the agenda tonight is about making it a little bit easier to make different types of housing."

Hansen Sale from East Tennessee Realtors says that duplexes can offer more affordable housing for two main groups in the community.

"A large number of the people living in these types of housing are seniors and young professionals," Sale said. "This is trying to open up opportunities for different demographics who might not be able to afford a single-family home but still want to live in a neighborhood with the community that comes with a neighborhood."

This proposal would only affect certain housing zones, around 20% of Knoxville's neighborhoods. Singh says this is an ongoing process to work on breaking barriers to some housing restrictions.

"I'm just trying to remove a very small piece," Singh said. "And actually tonight, I'm not even removing it. I'm just simply requesting that the planning commission look it over and see if it's something that can be removed."

The resolution formally requests the Knoxville-Knox County Planning Commission explore whether to remove a requirement developers need to follow to build duplexes in some areas.

The "special use" application process effectively requires developers to submit additional paperwork when planning to build in some spots of the city or county. It is required if developers are building something not specifically allowed in the zone.

The resolution would effectively ask the Planning Commission to reconsider whether developers need to go through that application process when building duplexes in RN-2 Zones. That zone is for single-family residential neighborhoods, accommodating low-density on relatively small lots.