Knoxville city council votes for expanding special tax district to pay for downtown baseball stadium

Randy Boyd previously said he would cover the additional costs if the stadium exceeded original expectations.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville City Council was the last body before a special tax district could be expanded to pay back a loan for the proposed downtown baseball stadium project.

They voted to allow the tax district to expand and to take the loan from Randy Boyd. They also voted to increase the interest on the debt for the stadium to 6%, saying it was a result of rising interest rates across the U.S.

In an intense discussion leading up to it, comments made by Randy Boyd in November 2021 were called into question. He previously guaranteed that any costs higher than the approved $65 million in bonds would be covered by Boyd Sports. In the months since that meeting, increasing construction costs and higher interest rates caused the price of the stadium to soar by millions of dollars, creating a gap in funding.

After discussions with the Knoxville-Knox County Sports Authority and other community leaders, Boyd said he would give the city a loan of $20 million.

In meetings with city and county leaders, the owner of the Tennessee Smokies baseball team proposed they pay back that loan paid back by expanding a special tax zone around the stadium. Taxes collected from inside that special district would be used to pay off debts on the stadium project including that private loan.

It's called a Tax Increment Financing plan, and TIFs have been used across downtown Knoxville to incentivize developers. They’re encouraged to bear the upfront cost of the redevelopment project while reaping the benefit of not having to immediately pay the new tax burden on the updated property.

"We have been rushed, while the team owner and developer have been allowed to take their time," said Councilwoman Amelia Parker. "We can't say benefits will outweigh the costs until we know the costs."

Objections to expanding the TIF district came from public critics of the plan and from members of council, including Councilwoman Seema Singh who referenced the approval of the original “deal” between private developers and the city in November of 2021. Singh said she left that meeting with the impression that the cost for the city was already set.

“I feel very much lied to at this point…. and that is a strong feeling for me,” said Singh.

"If Mr. Boyd has $20 million to loan, he has $20 million to contribute to a project directly connected to his baseball franchise," said councilman Charles Thomas.

During the meeting, leaders said that the Sports Authority would issue the bonds using a fund it controls. The money would be given to RR Land, owned by Boyd and one of the contractors behind the stadium project.

“The city is investing about $10 million to $12 million and getting a $100 million stadium,” said Vice-Mayor Andrew Roberto during a debate so protracted, that the council moved to add 5-minute speaking time limits on their own members.

Critics also raised concerns that they failed to agree on Community Benefits Agreement. That was a key sticking point in November calling for assurances that construction of the stadium would benefit locals and minorities including guaranteeing $15 per hour, and at least 17% of workers would need to be minorities.

Some advocated for delaying the amendment and called for a workshop with community organizations to gauge the costs and benefits of a new agreement. Critics on the council also expressed concerns that nearby landowners would benefit more directly than the community as a whole.

"It's quite clear that there will be winners and losers," said Singh. "Between not having a community benefits agreement, and I was taking you at your word ... I need a workshop at least."

The definition of “cost overruns” dominated much of the discussion with some on council noting the final budget for the stadium project has not been set and others arguing any increase in cost fit the definition of a “cost overrun.”

The newly expanded TIF district extends into parts of the Old City. It includes Barley's Taproom and Pizzeria and Lonesome Dove, but not Boyd's Jig and Reel.

Changes to the TIF district were approved 6-4. Parker, Singh and Thomas voted against it. Around nine months later, no development agreement has been signed. So, Boyd would still be able to ask for more money from the city.

"We need to move on this because we don't have that cost overrun protection in the statement," said Councilman Tommy Smith.