Knoxville City Council to discuss expanding World's Fair Veteran's Memorial, buying property for dog park

Other items on the agenda include giving $7,875 to The Muse to support an apprenticeship program and taking new steps in building the Public Safety Complex.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knoxville City Council is expected to meet Tuesday evening, where council members will talk about taking the first steps towards building a new dog park in Fountain City and expanding the East Tennessee Veterans Memorial Association display in World's Fair Park.

The ETVMA requested adding an area adjacent to the existing memorial where the monument is currently built. If approved, the association would be able to build additional parts of the memorial along a walkway leading to the flagpole.

The walkway is also adjacent to the L&N STEM Academy, a high school located next to the veteran's memorial. Information was not immediately available on any possible additions to the memorial if the association acquires the property.

The Knoxville Parks and Recreation Department also requested the city take the first steps towards building a new dog park in Fountain City, near the Fountain City Skate Park and a greenway. It would be located at 108 Knox Road, and the city said it would not pay more than $135,000 for the property.

The property was previously improved with a small bait shop, which now lies in the First Creek floodway, according to the resolution. Additional information about what improvements could be included in the dog park and when it may be built was not immediately available.

Several reso9lutions were also proposed to take the next steps on building the Public Safety Complex. One resolution proposes continuing to work with McCarty Holsaple McCarty, an architecture design firm located in Knoxville, to help design the complex.

According to the resolution, the scope of work for the firm has increased and so they proposed increasing the total contract price by $1,015,923.