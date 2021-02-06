Knoxville City Council to vote on new, improved playgrounds

The resolutions would fund projects at five local parks and recreation centers.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Changes could be on the way to some local parks.

The Knoxville City Council is scheduled to vote on three resolutions focusing on funding new and improved playground equipment Tuesday night.

Officials said the first resolution would fund the design and installation of play structures at Paul Hogue Park and Inskip Norwood Recreation Center.

Similarly, the second resolution to be voted on would fund the design and installation of play structures at the Ashley Nicole Dream Playground on Winona Street. City officials said third would do the same for improvements at Skyline Park and Fountain City Park.

The city council is scheduled to meet at 6 p.m. in the Main Assembly Room of the City-County Building located on Main Street.