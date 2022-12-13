City Council to vote on South Knoxville projects adding more sidewalks, a roundabout and more

The projects are part of a larger plan to improve parts of South Knoxville. The new sidewalk is meant to connect South-Doyle and other parts of the neighborhood.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville City Council will meet Tuesday to vote on several agenda items, mostly focused on development projects across the city.

The largest one is expected to cost the city around $1.5 million to build and repair sidewalks located along Lancaster Drive and Sevierville Pike in South Knoxville. The work is expected to be completed within 150 days starting from when the city issues a Notice to Proceed.

As part of the project, the Knoxville Utilities Board will also provide around $484,735 in funding for water and wastewater improvements included in the construction contract.

It is with Southern Constructors Inc, according to the resolution. Crews would build sidewalks connecting existing sidewalks on Taylor Road and Sevierville Pike. The sidewalks near Taylor Road already run along school access for South-Doyle Middle School.

The project hopes to connect the school with restaurants and other neighborhood anchors, making the area more navigable for residents. The area will also service a bus line with Knoxville Area Transit, and crews will build a bus shelter pad for the existing KAT Route 40.

The city council will also discuss a $1.6 million grant from the Tennessee Department of Transportation to help fund the Sevier Avenue Streetscapes Project.

The project is expected to extend from Davenport Road to a new roundabout at Sevier Avenue, Foggy Bottom Street and Island Home Avenue intersections. It will also add new improvements and utility relocations along Sevier Avenue.