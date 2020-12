The City Court will not be in session Dec. 21, 2020- Jan. 1, 2021. The service counter will remain open during normal business hours.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Beginning on Monday, Dec. 21 and running through Friday, Jan. 1, 2021, Knoxville City Court will not be in session, according to a release from the Knoxville Police Department.

The City Court service counter will remain open during regular business hours throughout that time except for Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and New Year’s Day.